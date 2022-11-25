PIC: Sara Ali Khan's bikini look sets internet on fire; Here's how the fans reacted

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talented and most-loved actresses in Bollywood currently. She began her acting career in 2018 with the romantic drama Kedarnath co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput and the action comedy Simmba with Ranveer Singh in the lead. The actress is an active social media user and often shares pictures of herself which always leave her fans in awe of her! Speaking of which, earlier today shared a new picture from a beach outing on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara captioned the photo: “Be shore of yourself. Come out of your shell. Take time to coast. Avoid pier pressure. Sea life’s beauty. Don’t get so tide down on work that you miss out on life’s beautiful waves," she also added wave, sun, cycle and shell emojis in the caption. In it, the actress is seen donning a white bikini with red florals on it and paired it with a white kimono as she stepped out for a bicycle ride. For accessories, Sara wore a pearl necklace.

Fans react to Sara Ali Khan's photo

Soon after, fans were left gushing over Sara's new picture. A user added: "this is truly beautiful and profound." While another user said: "You beauty." A third user commented: "A beautiful Mermaid look alike Enjoying cycling alongside Shore."

Sara Ali Khan's relationship with Shubman Gill

Sara has been hitting the headlines recently for her alleged relationship with cricketer Shubman Gill. The two have also been spotted several times. However, the duo has not yet confirmed the dating rumours. The actress was previously dating her Love Aaj Kal co-actor Kartik Aaryan.

Sara Ali Khan work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara recently announced her new film titled, Ae Watan Mere Watan and she will play the role of a freedom fighter. Next, she will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s upcoming untitled film with Vicky Kaushal. Sara is also a part of Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.