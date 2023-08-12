PIC: Shabana Azmi joins Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Shweta Bachchan dine and make merry in Melbourne

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi joined Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji in Melbourne, Australia for dinner. They were also accompanied by Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan. Azmi took to Instagram to share a cute photo in which all of them are seen wearing black outfits.

Shabana Azmi joins Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, and Shweta Bachchan for dinner in Melbourne

As Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress Shabana Azmi joined director Karan Johar, actress Rani Mukerji, and Shweta Bachchan, she took to Instagram to share a photo. In the photo, all the celebrities are dressed to impress in monochrome. While Shabana Azmi is seen wearing a black and white outfit, Rani Mukerji is seen wearing a t-shirt along with printed oversized jacket and pants. On the other hand, Karan Johar is seen wearing an all-black suit and Shweta Bachchan is also seen wearing a black blazer with pants. In the caption, Azmi wrote, “In Melbourne post dinner which I joined Straight from the airport! Enthu cutlet!!!” Have a look:

Fans react to the photo

After Shabana Azmi posted the photo, fans started reacting. While one of them wrote, “@Azmishabana18 your enthu cutletness is one of the most wonderful things about you,” another wrote, “Shabana ji… you are just amazing. Thank you for being such a versatile actress. Your performance in RRKPK is wonderful and will be remembered for years. And now you coming up with one more interesting role in #Ghoomer. I’m sure it will be wonderful.”

Rani Mukerji being appreciated for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway at IFFM

Rani Mukerji won the award for her performance in the recently released Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. At the event, she said that the whole team of the film believed in the subject of the film and that has finally paid off to the extent of exerting a global impact. She also emphasised on the language of good cinema and said that ‘it transcends all boundaries’.

IFFM celebrated Karan Johar’s 25 years as a director

At the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Karan Johar was honored as he completed 25 years as a director in the Hindi film industry. The director took to Instagram to share the news with everybody. He wrote in the caption, “These past few days I’ve just been feeling an overwhelming sense of love and gratitude from all around!!! As I found myself on stage last night halfway across the world in Melbourne - I felt grateful for the magic of cinema. Thank you @iffmelbourne for honouring & celebrating my 25 years as a director. Thank you @mitulange, your love & compassion will forever etch a mark on my heart. All my love." Have a look:

A lot of Indian celebrities are presently in Melbourne to attend the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

