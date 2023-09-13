PIC: Shabana Azmi reminisces ‘fun evening’ with Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora at Melbourne Film Festival

Veteran Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi has delivered innumerable hits at the box office. From scaring the audience with her performance in horror movie, Makdee to featuring in Arth and Masoom, the actress is undoubtedly a supremely talented actress. The actress, who was recently seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, has now taken to Instagram to share a throwback picture with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Kartik Aaryan and Malaika Arora from theIIFM.

Shabana Azmi shares throwback picture with Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora

The 14th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne was held earlier in August this year. Notably, many Bollywood celebrities marked their attendance at the occasion. On Wednesday morning, actress Shabana Azmi took to Instagram to share a lovely throwback picture with Bollywood actors, Kartik Aaryan and Malaika Arora from the event. The trio embraced in a side hug as they were all smiles and posed for the picture.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, the actress captioned her post, “Fun evening at Melbourne Film Festival with #Kartik Aryan and #Malaika Arora.” Notably, actor Kartik Aaryan commented on the picture by sharing a white heart emoticon. Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi also reacted to the picture by sharing three red heart emoticons.

Fans react to Shabana’s throwback picture

Several fans showered the Paar actress’ picture with love by sharing comments and emoticons. While a fan said “superb”, another fan commented “Mashallah beautiful click”. Another comment read “You always shower your love, affection & blessings on young [stars] superlative !!”

Shabana Azmi’s work front

The actress has delivered several commendable performances in the past. Recently seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Shabana Azmi can be seen in movies like Ankur and Godmother. Notably, Shabana’s kiss with actor Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani raised a lot of eyebrows.



