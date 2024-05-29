PIC: Shah Rukh Khan pens touching note for his ‘stars of KKR’ after their win at IPL 2024 final; ‘Don’t let the dancing stop’

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was on cloud nine after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to win the IPL 2024 title. Held in Chennai, Shah Rukh was seen joining KKR players on the ground to celebrate the win. SRK has a very close bond with the KKR team and mentor and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir. Now, taking to social media, King Khan expressed his heart in a long note.

Shah Rukh Khan pens heartfelt note for his champs

Taking to Twitter Shah Rukh Khan penned a long appreciation note post-victory. He wrote, "To my boys…. my team…. my champs…."these blessed candles of the night" …. My Stars…of KKR." He further expressed that he cannot do many things alone, and neither can others, but together they manage most of them. He highlighted that this unity is what Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) stood for. He stated that the trophy is not a testament to having the best players but proof that each player is the best for the team. He praised the players, saying they are all made of star stuff, and urged them to keep dancing.

Shah Rukh also expressed his happiness and gratitude towards every KKR fan and hoped that youngsters worldwide learn that tough times don't last, but tough and happy teams do. He ended with the team's slogan, "Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo, Always," and mentioned seeing everyone at the stadium in 2025.

Check it out here:

Shah Rukh Khan on the work front

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen taking on the role of an underworld don, aka Gangster, with Suhana Khan as his protegee in King. The film chronicles a unique dynamic between the duo and the action workshops that are currently underway. King is a fast-paced action thriller chronicling the journey of mentor and disciple, testing their survival skills against all the odds. The film will mark the big-screen debut of SRK’s daughter, Suhana Khan, who plays the part of the disciple to the King.

