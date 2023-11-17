PIC: Shah Rukh Khan poses with David Beckham at Mannat grand party; calls him 'absolute gentleman'

On November 16, Shah Rukh Khan arranged a special party for football maestro David Beckham at his Mannat. Several Bollywood celebrities graced the party. Now, a while ago, SRK shared a picture with David and wrote a heartwarming message.

Shah Rukh Khan calls David Beckham gentleman

A while ago, Shah Rukh Khan took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a picture with David Beckham for whom he organized a grand party at his Mannat.

Sharing the picture, SRK wrote, "Last nite with an icon…and an absolute gentleman. Have always been a big admirer but meeting him and seeing how he is with kids made me realise that the only thing that out does his football is his kindness and his gentle nature. My love to your family. Be well and happy my friend and get some sleep…. #DavidBeckham."