PIC: On Shah Rukh Khan's 30 years, Siddhartha Dey reflects on their 'superstar-writer bond'.

Shah Rukh Khan recently celebrated 30 years in the Hindi film industry and treated his fans to a 30-minute long live chat on Instagram. As fans and co-stars flooded social media with their wishes for the actor, those who have worked with Shah Rukh Khan also penned special notes for the superstar. One of them was writer Siddhartha Dey who has written for SRK's live shows. Taking to Instagram, Siddhartha Dey penned a special and heartwarming note for the actor along with a photo.

Dey wrote, "30 years of Shah Rukh Khan on the Silver Screen on the 26th of June 2022. 18 years of The SRK- Sid Heart (Superstar- Writer) bond...with maximum number of shows in the history of our nation. Or for that matter, any nation. It's great to be part of someone's universe, who is well brought up, well bred, well behaved, well read, well educated, well informed, well intended...and is a true blue, well qualified Superstar in every sense."

He further added, "One doesn't achieve the love and blessings of a billion continously for three decades for no reason. One doesnt have a life full of so many milestones without a reason. It takes almost everything to reach there and you have everything in abundance. Especially, humility. And going by the immense talent and hunger you have, Miles to go before you sleep @iamsrk And the way you execute, what I write...IS A DREAM! Nothing less, nothing more! Fortunate to be with him on your 15th anniversary. On your 20th anniversary. On your 25th anniversary. And now again on the 26th of June 2022 on your 30th anniversary of life in filmdom. God bless! (sic)."

Take a look at his post below:

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been away from the silver screen since 2018, will be returning in 2023 with the action-packed Pathan followed by Jawan and then Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.

