PIC: Shah Rukh Khan's manager shares UNSEEN adorable moment of AbRam with Karan Johar's' kids Roohi and Yash

Bollywood's star kids often make headlines for their appearances or social media presence. On Thursday, we chanced upon one such photo shared on social media. The picture was shared by Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani and featured his son AbRam as well as Karan Johar's kids Roohi and Yash.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Pooja shared the adorable unseen photo which saw the kids smiling obediently for the camera. In the photo, the kids can be seen sitting next to Kaajal Anand who is lovingly called as Putlu. She is a close friend to SRK's family and the actor's manager was wishing her on her birthday.

While Yash and AbRam can be seen smiling for the camera, Roohi can be seen cutely scramming in for the picture. Take a look at the unseen photo below:

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar's kids often spend a lot of playtime together. In fact, Gauri Khan has also stepped in earlier to take the kids on a play date.

Roohi and Yash often feature on their dad Karan Johar's Instagram page. However, AbRam rarely makes an appearance on mum Gauri or dad Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram page as the power couple are themselves not super active on social media.

