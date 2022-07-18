PIC: Shah Rukh Khan's messy look from Dunki LEAKED; Actor spotted shooting for the film in London

Shah Rukh Khan is a household name in the world of Hindi cinema. The Om Shanti Om actor, who was last seen on the silver screen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, is all set to make his comeback with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film was announced in April this year and is set to hit the theatres on December 22, 2023, and also stars Taapsee Pannu. It is produced and directed by Rajkumar Hirani and is co-produced by Gauri Khan.

Currently, the actor is in London shooting for Dunki and now, a picture of Shah Rukh Khan from sets has leaked. He can be seen on Waterloo Bridge, London, and in the photo, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor is seen sporting a casual, rugged look. SRK was in a plaid shirt and black trousers. He was smiling as the camera captured him and is seen standing with the crew members. It is a JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation. It is written by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijaat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon.

Check it out:

Sharing the announcement video, SRK wrote, “Dear @hirani.rajkumar sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually, main toh set par hi rehne lagunga! Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be seen in Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. Apart from this, Khan will next feature in Atlee's highly-anticipated film, Jawan. He will be collaborating with the filmmaker for the first time and will also share the screen with Nayanthara. It will be released on June 2, 2023, across five languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in theatres across the globe.

