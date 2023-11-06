PIC: Shaheen Bhatt gives peek into first birthday celebration of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are on cloud nine as their daughter, Raha turns one today. The couple blissfully completes a year of embracing parenthood. While the entire family is on cloud nine as they pour in sweet birthday wishes for the little munchkin, on the special occasion, the coolest aunt, Shaheen Bhatt gave a peek into the first birthday celebration of her dear niece.

Shaheen Bhatt shares an inside picture from Raha's first birthday

On Monday, November 6, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s little bunch of happiness Raha turns one today. Alia’s sister, Shaheen Bhatt took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of the birthday celebration of the munchkin. In the post shared, Shaheen posted a picture of a customized cookie in the shape of a numeric ‘1’ with ‘Raha’ written on it.

She captioned the post, “Time flies when you’re having fun. Happy Birthday my bean - there is no greater joy than loving you.” Have a look:

Minutes after the post was shared by her, several fans and followers swamped the comments section with their heartfelt birthday wishes for the little one.

Alia Bhatt's endearing note for her daughter Raha on her first birthday

Just a few hours back, Alia Bhatt had also penned an endearing note for her little daughter. In a series of pictures shared, the Jigra actress didn’t reveal her face. However, the first photograph featured the closeup of Raha’s hands as she is playing with the scrumptious cake on a plate, the second photo features the trio seemingly Alia, Ranbir, and Raha holding flowers in hands and the third one is a jukebox held by the couple. It plays the iconic song of French singer Edith Piaf's, La Vie En Rose which translates to Life in Pink.

Alongside the post, the actress expressed her joy for Raha as she wrote, “Our joy, our life.. our light! it feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away.. there’s nothing to say only that we’re blessed to have you in our lives.. you make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday baby tiger .. we love you more than love itself.”

Have a look:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor after being in a relationship for some time tied the nuptial knot on April 14, 2022 in an intimate wedding ceremony at their home. The couple welcomed their first child, Raha the same year on November 6.

