PIC: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor just bought swanky new Mercedes Maybach GLS at THIS whopping price

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are one of the most loved couples. Their several mushy posts and public appearances often create buzz on the internet. The two, being each other’s strength, on various occasions are seen cheering up each other as well. Now, taking a new start, the couple has recently added a swanky brand new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are now proud owners of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600.

A while back, the official page of Mercedes-Benz shared a photo of the celebrity couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor as they can be seen posing alongside their brand-new purchase, which is a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. Reportedly, the car comes with a price tag of a whopping Rs. 2.96 crores. The luxurious car is known for its extravagant features and luxurious presence.

In the picture, the actor is also holding a basket with Mercedes goodies. For the purchase, the Jersey actor kept it casual in a gray jogger suit while his beautiful wife opted for pink pants with a gray top, twinning with her husband.

Take a look:

“The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 joins @shahidkapoor's garage, not just as a magnificent addition, but as a reflection of his evolving luxury story. Where the S580 whispered elegance, the GLS 600 roars opulence,” read a part of the caption alongside the post.

Fans congratulate the couple

Minutes after the post was shared, several fans and followers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the couple. A fan commented, “Congratulations Boss Man and Boss Lady” and another fan commented, “Congratulations Both Of You”

Notably, Bollywood stars including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Neetu Kapoor are also the proud owners of Mercedes Maybach GLS 600.

Shahid Kapoor's work front

Speaking of Shahid Kapoor’s work front, the actor was seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action thriller Bloody Daddy. In addition to this, the actor also ventured into the digital space this year with Raj and DK's crime web series Farzi. The series also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna among others.

In his exciting lineup of projects, Shahid will be soon seen in a yet-untitled romantic film alongside Kriti Sanon. Furthermore, the actor is also busy with a movie called Deva alongside Pooja Hegde. The film will be released next year on October 11, 2024.

