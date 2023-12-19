PIC: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor just bought swanky new Mercedes Maybach GLS at THIS whopping price
A while back, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor just purchased a swanky brand new Mercedes Maybach GLS
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are one of the most loved couples. Their several mushy posts and public appearances often create buzz on the internet. The two, being each other’s strength, on various occasions are seen cheering up each other as well. Now, taking a new start, the couple has recently added a swanky brand new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are now proud owners of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600.
A while back, the official page of Mercedes-Benz shared a photo of the celebrity couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor as they can be seen posing alongside their brand-new purchase, which is a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. Reportedly, the car comes with a price tag of a whopping Rs. 2.96 crores. The luxurious car is known for its extravagant features and luxurious presence.
In the picture, the actor is also holding a basket with Mercedes goodies. For the purchase, the Jersey actor kept it casual in a gray jogger suit while his beautiful wife opted for pink pants with a gray top, twinning with her husband.
Take a look:
“The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 joins @shahidkapoor's garage, not just as a magnificent addition, but as a reflection of his evolving luxury story. Where the S580 whispered elegance, the GLS 600 roars opulence,” read a part of the caption alongside the post.
Fans congratulate the couple
Minutes after the post was shared, several fans and followers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the couple. A fan commented, “Congratulations Boss Man and Boss Lady” and another fan commented, “Congratulations Both Of You”
Notably, Bollywood stars including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Neetu Kapoor are also the proud owners of Mercedes Maybach GLS 600.
Shahid Kapoor's work front
Speaking of Shahid Kapoor’s work front, the actor was seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action thriller Bloody Daddy. In addition to this, the actor also ventured into the digital space this year with Raj and DK's crime web series Farzi. The series also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna among others.
In his exciting lineup of projects, Shahid will be soon seen in a yet-untitled romantic film alongside Kriti Sanon. Furthermore, the actor is also busy with a movie called Deva alongside Pooja Hegde. The film will be released next year on October 11, 2024.
ALSO READ: WATCH: Shahid Kapoor gets irritated after paparazzi click kids Misha and Zain's pics at school's annual day
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
KWK 8 EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar recalls Raj Kapoor loved Yash Chopra's Dekha Ek Khwab from Silsila; know what happened
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Sardar cousins reveal audition story; share work experience with Sandeep Reddy Vanga
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Boney Kapoor feels 'surreal' on Mr. India getting applause at London Film Festival; 'The magic is intact'
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Sardar cousins from Animal say Ranbir Kapoor never made them feel he’s superstar; call him ‘grounded’