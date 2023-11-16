PIC: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput meet 'teenage crush' David Beckham; Sonam Kapoor REACTS

Shahid Kapoor is one of the biggest names in Bollywood. Recently, he along with his wife Mira Rajput attended Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's party. The main guest of the party was former professional footballer David Beckham. The Farzi actor and Mira shared a picture with the legendary sportsman to which Sonam expressed her thoughts.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput share PIC with David Beckham

Former football player David Beckham is currently in India. He was seen enjoying the India vs New Zealand World Cup semifinal match in Mumbai with celebs. Post that, Beckham attended Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's party. Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, who also attended the party, took to Instagram to share a picture with the legendary sportsperson. The picture featured the trio of Beckham, Shahid, and Mira and its caption read, "When me and the wife both met our teenage crush @davidbeckham"

Sonam took to the comments section and reacted. She expressed her love for Shahid and Mira, and wrote, "Hottest couple in the house."

Celebs share picture with David Beckham

Sonam's party was attended by names like Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Malaika Arora, and others. Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself striking a pose with Beckham. The caption read, “Did it for the kids …Swipe Not really So warm and gracious #ForeverFan.”

Sanjay Kapoor also shared a picture with the legend and wrote, “Super evening at Sonam’s and Anands with David , family and friends.”

Sanjay's wife Maheep Kapoor also shared a string of photos from the evening. She dropped the photos and wrote, “Ahhhhhmazing evening Family , Friends & the cherry on the cake DAVID BECKHAM !!!!!!! #SuchAGentleman Thank you my darling @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja.”

Shahid Kapoor's work front

Shahid was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's action film Bloody Daddy. He also made his streaming debut this year with Raj and DK's crime series Farzi which was well-received. Kapoor will be next seen in a yet-to-be-titled romantic film with Kriti Sanon. Apart from that, he is also doing a film titled Deva with Pooja Hegde.

