PIC: Shahid Kapoor reveals he's the ‘happiest on 2 wheels': No amount of stress a good ride can’t take care of

Shahid Kapoor, who is busy shooting for his next Jersey, has treated fans with his new cycling picture. In the photo shared on Instagram, he can be seen riding a cycle.

is currently away shooting for his next film Jersey. Amid this, the Kabir Singh actor makes sure to keep in touch with his fans as he often shares pictures on his social media. There is no denying that he is an avid social media user. From sharing stunning selfies to posting lovey-dovey pictures with wife Mira, the Jab We Met star never fails to stun us. Recently, the 39-year-old actor has shared a picture on his Instagram wherein he can be seen riding a cycle. Alongside the snap, he wrote, “No amount of stress a good ride can’t take care of. Happiest on 2 wheels.”

Going by his latest Instagram post, it seems that the actor loves cycling. Needless to say, the actor is surely giving us fitness goals in the latest pic. Interestingly, his Jersey co-star Mrunal Thakur was quick to take a note of it as she wrote, “I am stealing that cycle ! “

Check out Shahid Kapoor’s post:

Previously, the dashing actor has posted a lovey-dovey blurry picture with wife Mira. In the snap, he was seen leaning on Mira’s shoulder. Alongside the picture, he wrote, #imissyou,” followed by a heart emoticon. On the work front, the actor has wrapped up the Uttarakhand schedule of Jersey. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the upcoming film will show Shahid essaying the role of an ageing cricketer who plans a comeback into the game. The film that marks Shahid’s first collaboration with Mrunal Thakur is likely to hit theatres in first half of 2021.

Credits :Shahid Kapoor Instagram

