PIC: Shahid Kapoor shelling out 'snooze vibes' in THIS selfie sums up the whole midweek mood

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who has been active on social media over the past few days, seems to have turned on his 'snooze' mood. His latest photo on social media is proof of it.

Over the past few days, has been blessing the feed of his fans with photos and posts related to his film, Kabir Singh. And now, it appears as if the star is contemplating turning on his 'snooze mood' as his recent post hints so. The Kabir Singh star dropped a selfie on his social media handle on Wednesday and treated his fans with a glimpse of his mid week mood. Shahid, who recently conducted his first live session on Instagram, seemed to be in a lazy mood today.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shahid shared a photo in which he is seen lying on his bed and resting his head on a comfy pillow. With a straight face, Shahid clicked a low angle selfie and shared it with his fans. He is seen clad in a grey shirt as he gears up to go to sleep on a Wednesday afternoon. The actor shared the photo and wrote, "Snooze vibes...", as his caption. As soon as the actor dropped the photo, fans started dropping hearts in the comments.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on his Insta live session, Shahid revealed that he was nervous about his digital debut in a Raj & DK backed web series. He also went on to credit wife Mira Rajput for pushing him to take up Kabir Singh. Recently, Shahid joined Mira and Ishaan for a workout session in their backyard. Mira also shared a photo of the three together on her handle and left netizens in awe of their 'dream team.'

On the work front, Shahid will be seen in a web series with Raashi Khanna and Jersey with Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur. It is slated to release on November 5, 2021.

Credits :Shahid Kapoor Instagram

