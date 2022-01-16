PIC: Shahid Kapoor strikes a pose for a new dapper selfie; Fans call him 'Kabir Singh'

Shahid Kapoor is one of the handsome actors of Bollywood. With different kinds of movie choices, the 40-year-old actor has made a mark for himself in the film industry. In nearly two-decade of his career, Shahid worked in several movies including Kabir Singh, Udta Punjab, Jab We Met, Vivaah, Padmaavat among others. He enjoys a massive fan following and also keeps treating them with his daily routine on social media. This time too, the Haider actor took to Instagram to share a stunning photo with his fans.

In the photo, Shahid posted a selfie looking oh-so-handsome. He chose to use the pop color effect and the background was monochromatic. However, he chose not to write any caption and left it to his fans’ imagination. As soon as he posted the photo, his loved ones couldn’t keep calm and showered love on him in the comment section. A fan called him ‘Kabir Singh’ referring to his super hit film from the year 2019. Others also left heart emojis in the comments.

See Shahid’s post here:

Recently, Shahid shared the ‘first love’ of his wife Mira Rajput, and posted a secret video on Instagram. It was apparently her mobile phone. He captioned it, “He first love is what she is staring at. But I’m ok being her second love also…What to do…Love is like that only. #winterlove.” To which, Mira replied, “Naah you’re my first love.” Isn’t it cute?

On the work front, Shahid will be next seen in the film Jersey. Its release got postponed just three days ahead of release on December 31, 2021, due to the rising cases of COVID-19 and theatres shutting down in several states. The new release date is yet to be announced. Apart from Jersey, Shahid also has Ali Abbas Zafar's actioner and Raj & DK's web series.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor dotes on Mira Rajput as she's busy with her 'first love', says 'ok being her 2nd love'; WATCH