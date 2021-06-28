PIC: Shahid Kapoor turns on beast mode for Monday as he flaunts his ripped biceps; Raashii Khanna REACTS

Actor Shahid Kapoor took to social media to drop a photo from his recent workout session. The Jersey star impressed his web series co-star Raashii Khanna as she took to social media to drop a comment.

Actor seemed to be full of energy on Monday as he shared a glimpse of his ripped biceps in a photo on social media and set the tone for the entire week. The Jersey star, who has been spending time with his wife and kids amid the second wave, has been quite active on social media lately and fans have been loving it. From sharing his workout photos with Mira to dropping glimpses of his fun time with Ishaan Khatter, the actor has been treating fans on social media.

Now, on Monday, he shared a photo in which he is seen posing for the camera in a sleeveless tee. Shahid's ripped and buff muscles could be seen in the photo and with an intense expression on his face, the actor seemed all charged up to take on the new week. The Kabir Singh star tagged his gym in the photo and it seemed as if he was fresh out of his workout session. Nevertheless, his co-star Raashii Khanna was quick to react to the photo and drop a comment on his Instagram handle.

Take a look:

She dropped a 'high-five' emoticon in the comment section and left fans in awe of their camaraderie. Raashii and Shahid will be seen together in Raj & DK's web series that is under production.

Meanwhile, Shahid was also snapped with Mira Rajput in the city today. The couple was snapped while they were leaving their residence together to head into the city. While Mira was in no mood to be clicked, Shahid posed for the paps from a distance. On the work front, Shahid will be seen in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The film is slated to release on November 5, 2021.

Also Read|PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput keep it casual as they step out in the city

Credits :Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×