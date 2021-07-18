PIC: Shanaya Kapoor is all smiles with best friend Navya Naveli Nanda in THIS late night selfie

Shanaya Kapoor has kick-started her weekend on a happy note with best friend Navya Naveli Nanda. She took to her Instagram handle and left everyone mesmerized with her latest late night selfie.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is currently gearing up to make her Bollywood debut next year. The new-gen star kid’s official Instagram has already garnered a massive social media following. Amidst this, her online posts have now become something that her followers look out for. From family get-together’s to her keen fashion sense, Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram post never fails to impress fans. On Saturday night, the rookie actor once again took to her Instagram space to share a selfie with her best friend .

In the picture, both Shanaya and Navya can be seen chilling as they kick-start their weekend together. Donning comfy attires, the star kids share an infectious smile while posing for their fun late night selfie. It appears that the two planned to spend some quality time together away from their hectic schedule. While Shanaya has opted for a pony hairdo, on the other hand, Navya left her sleek hair open. Minimalistic accessories and makeup complete their casual looks.

Take a look:

On the work front, Shanaya Kapoor will soon make her debut in Bollywood with a Dharma Productions project. Announcing her new film on Instagram back in March, she wrote: "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the Dharma Cornerstone Agency family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahh!) this July by Dharma Productions, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad."

