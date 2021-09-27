PIC: Shanaya Kapoor dishes out ‘cozy feels’ on the gram; BFF Navya Naveli Nanda has THIS reaction

Shanaya Kapoor has not yet made her Bollywood debut yet, but that does not keep the limelight away from the young woman. Actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya is quite popular on social media where she often treats fans to sneak peeks into her life. Her Instagram grid is an aesthetic space where she drops gorgeous pictures from photoshoots, fun and candid selfies, the time she spends with friends and family, and so on. Keeping up with this trajectory, Shanaya posted a cute selfie on Instagram a few moments back, and fans are swooning over her.

Taking to Instagram some time ago, Shanaya Kapoor posted an adorable selfie. In the picture shared by Shanaya, she can be seen placing her face on her left palm, as she gently smiles at the camera. She looks absolutely fresh and glowy in her minimal dewy make-up and open hair look. She can be seen donning a light-colored sweatshirt and she opted to accessorize this look with dainty golden hoops and a necklace. Sharing the selfie on the gram, Shanaya captioned it as, “cozy feels today”, followed by several cute emoticons.

As soon as she shared the post, fans flooded it with likes and comments. Among many fans’ reactions, was a comment from her friend and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter . Seeing Shanaya’s cute photo, Navya left a heart-eye emoji in the comments.

Take a look:

Shanaya will be soon making her Bollywood debut. In January this year, Karan Johar got Shanaya onboard with his talent management company. Pinkvilla also learned that the actress will enter the Hindi film industry with a romantic comedy, which will be produced by Karan with Shashank Khaitan. A source close to the development had revealed that the film starring Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada will be about a love triangle. Recently, Shanaya made her acting debut in an advertisement and left her fans amazed.

