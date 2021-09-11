PIC: Shanaya Kapoor’s latest mirror selfie with her furry friend is the most adorable sight

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is yet to debut on the silver screen in Bollywood, however, this has not kept the young woman away from the limelight. Shanaya is already quite popular on social media, where she often treats fans and followers to glimpses of her life. Her Instagram space is sprinkled with gorgeous photoshoots and candid moments which have fans swooning over the star kid. Speaking of which, a few hours back, Shanaya shared an adorable mirror selfie featuring her friend, and a cute puppy, and it’s absolutely ‘awwdorable’!

Taking to Instagram stories, Shanaya Kapoor posted a cute selfie where she is seen with not only with her human friend, but her pet friend as well. In the photo shared by Shanaya, one can see her holding the pup in her left hands, while she clicks the selfie with her right hand. The star kid is seen donning a beautiful white crop top, that she paired with high-waisted blue denim. She kept her hair loose, and wrapped up the look with minimal makeup. Her friend can also be seen sitting in front of the mirror getting ready and doing her makeup for some Friday night shenanigans. Sharing the picture on Instagram stories, Shanaya wrote, “Waiting for birthday girl to get ready”.

Take a look:

Before the aforementioned picture, Shanaya shared another adorable photo on Instagram stories featuring her furry friend. Sharing the cute click, she wrote, “Friday night kisses from my boy”.

Take a look:

While fans on social media enjoy updates on Shanaya’s life, they surely can’t wait to see her on the big screens. In January, Karan Johar introduced Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter to the world of showbiz as he got her on board his talent management agency. Previously, Pinkvilla learned that the actress will enter the Hindi film industry with a romantic comedy, which will be produced by Karan with Shashank Khaitan. Recently, Shanaya made her acting debut in an advertisement and left her fans amazed.

ALSO READ: 9 things you need to know about Shanaya Kapoor ahead of her Bollywood debut