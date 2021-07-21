PIC: Shanaya Kapoor turns up the glam quotient in nude top and leather pants; BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Shanaya Kapoor has been enjoying a massive following on her social media even before making her big-screen debut. The new-gen star kid likes to update her followers and fans with her personal and professional life. From her panache to get-togethers, Shanaya never fails to impress fans. On Tuesday, the star kid treated her fans with new pictures. She took her most basic outfit a notch higher. Shanaya donned a nude coloured tank top and teamed it with brown leather pants. The soon-to-be-actor looked stunning as she posed in different angles for the camera.

In no time, scores of fans and followers bombarded Shanaya’s post on Instagram with love. The comment section was filled with heart and fire emoticons. One of the users wrote, “Look stunning”, “My Queenie". While another fan commented, “I love this look so much". While compliments are still pouring in for the star, Shanaya’s post also grabbed her best friend’s attention. dropped heart-eye emoticons on her pictures. Mother Maheep Kapoor also reacted to Shanaya's new post.

Take a look:

On the professional front, Shanaya previously worked as an assistant director in ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ where her cousin Janhvi Kapoor essayed the lead role in the movie.

Shanaya is now awaiting her Bollywood debut. Announcing her new film on Instagram back in March, she wrote, "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the Dharma Cornerstone Agency family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahh!) this July by Dharma Productions, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad."

