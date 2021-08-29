PIC: Shibani Dandekar thanks all for warm birthday wishes; Gives special shout out to Farhan Akhtar

To express gratitude on her birthday, actress Shibani Dandekar took to her social media handle and penned a heartfelt note for all her fans, friends, and beau Farhan Akhtar. Shibani thanked all for the “insane amount of love” she had received on her special day. She shared a picture with Farhan and wrote this beautiful note.

Actoress Shibani Dandekar celebrated her 41st birthday on August 27 and her social handle was filled with wishes. Right from fans to celebrities all took to their social handle and extended their wish for her. To thank her fans, friends and family, Shibani penned a note which read, “Had such a special bday with special friends and this special guy! The past year has taught me to celebrate the smallest of moments .. super blessed and very grateful.”She further expressed how thankful she was for receiving love from everyone, “i’m blown away every year by the beautiful messages and insane amount of love! thank you to each and every one of you! still getting through them all! heart is full! #42 i’m ready for you .. let’s go!.”

On her birthday, the actress stunned everyone with her move. Shibani tattooed the name of her boyfriend Farhan Akhtar on her neck, as a birthday gesture. Taking to her official Instagram stories, she gave a glimpse of the new tattoo. Earlier in the day, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor also showered love on the birthday girl and wrote a sweet note which read, “With all my heart .. happy birthday Shu. Love you. @shibanidandekar” along with a heart emoticon.