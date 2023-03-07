PIC: Sidharth Malhotra celebrates 'first Holi with Mrs' Kiara Advani; Fans gush over the newlyweds

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who fell in love with each other on the sets of Shershaah, finally got married in February this year. They opted for a close wedding at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. After their wedding, the couple has been sharing unseen glimpses of their pre-wedding festivities on social media. Today, the newlyweds celebrated their first Holi together and Sidharth dropped a stunning picture with Kiara.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrate their first Holi after the wedding

A while ago, Sidharth took to his Instagram handle and shared a cool selfie with his 'Mrs'. In the picture, the love birds are seen sporting white outfits and are drenched in colours. Kiara is seen wearing oversized black sunnies while Sidharth has opted for purple sunglasses. Sidharth and Kiara are seen flaunting their gorgeous smiles as they posed for the selfie. Along with the picture, Sidharth wrote, "First Holi with the MRS #HappyHoli." Have a look:

After Sidharth shared the picture, the fans couldn't stop gushing over them. The picture sent them into a frenzy. They were elated to finally see the couple's picture. A fan wrote, "Finally giving us butterflies again." Another fan wrote, "The most awaited Holi picture." Others were seen dropping red heart and awestruck emojis.

Earlier today, Kiara dropped unseen pictures from their Haldi ceremony. The couple looked all things love. The actress donned a peach ethnic suit while Sidharth wore an orange kurta. She completed her look with floral accessories. The pictures looked nothing less than a dream. Along with it, she wrote, "Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours."

Work front

Kiara is currently busy shooting for SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. On the other hand, Sidharth recently wrapped up Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force. He also has Yodha with Disha Patani in the pipeline.

