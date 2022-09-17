PIC: Sidharth Malhotra gets a new gym membership ‘sponsored by nature’, Sets major fitness goals

Sidharth Malhotra is quite busy in his career and has some interesting projects in the pipeline. The handsome actor, who made his grand Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year, finally got his much-awaited big break with the OTT blockbuster Shershaah. Sidharth proved his mettle as an actor with his brilliant portrayal of real-life war hero Captain Vikram Batra, in the Vishnuvardhan directorial. The actor is now garnering attention with the trailer and the first song of his upcoming film Thank God, which also features Ajay Devgn in a key role.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra who is currently in Himachal Pradesh for the shooting of his upcoming project Yodha is setting major fitness goals with his workout picture. The actor recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture of his new gym ‘sponsored by nature.’ In the picture, Sidharth Malhotra is seen doing his workout with the support of a huge tree, at the location of Yodha. “Free gym membership, Sponsored by nature,” wrote the actor.