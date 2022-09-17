PIC: Sidharth Malhotra gets a new gym membership ‘sponsored by nature’, Sets major fitness goals
Sidharth Malhotra is setting major fitness goals in his new gym ‘sponsored by nature’. Take a look!
Sidharth Malhotra is quite busy in his career and has some interesting projects in the pipeline. The handsome actor, who made his grand Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year, finally got his much-awaited big break with the OTT blockbuster Shershaah. Sidharth proved his mettle as an actor with his brilliant portrayal of real-life war hero Captain Vikram Batra, in the Vishnuvardhan directorial. The actor is now garnering attention with the trailer and the first song of his upcoming film Thank God, which also features Ajay Devgn in a key role.
Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra who is currently in Himachal Pradesh for the shooting of his upcoming project Yodha is setting major fitness goals with his workout picture. The actor recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture of his new gym ‘sponsored by nature.’ In the picture, Sidharth Malhotra is seen doing his workout with the support of a huge tree, at the location of Yodha. “Free gym membership, Sponsored by nature,” wrote the actor.
Check out Sidharth Malhotra’s post here:
Yodha, which is touted to be an aerial action film, is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Sidharth Malhotra is expected to appear in an action hero avatar in the movie, which features Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna as the female leads. Yodha, which is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, is slated to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.
Coming to Sidharth Malhotra’s acting career, his much-awaited romantic comedy Mission Majnu is also scheduled for a theatrical release. Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead in the project. The actor is also teaming up with hitmaker Rohit Shetty for the director’s OTT debut project Indian Police Force. The series, which features Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi in the pivotal roles, will release on Amazon Prime Video.
