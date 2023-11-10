PIC: Soha Ali Khan gives peek into her pre-Diwali preparations with cutesy glimpse of daughter Inaaya

Diwali's festivities are all in the air! While the entire nation is immersed in the celebrations, several Bollywood celebs have also been sharing their pre-Diwali preparations. Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram is a testimony of how much she enjoys celebrating festivals with her family. Most recently, Soha dropped a cutesy glimpse of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu giving an insight into what festivities are looking like from their home for the upcoming Diwali festival.

Soha Ali Khan shares insight from pre-Diwali shenanigans with an adorable photo of Inaaya

Today, on November 10, Soha Ali Khan posted an Instagram story a while back and shared an endearing photo of her daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. In the photo, the little munchkin can be seen drawing Rangoli in a corner of the house with her father and her aunt, Karishma Kemmu, who is the sister of Kunal Kemmu.

In the photograph shared, the little Inaaya is seen wearing a red floral sharara suit. Her hair is tied in a high ponytail. The doting mother Soha captured the candid moment and shared the same on her Instagram.

Have a look:

Soha Ali Khan's pre-Diwali preparations post

In addition to this, a while back, Soha Ali Khan also shared a video post on her Instagram. In the video, the Rang De Basanti actress can be seen lighting diyas in a room decorated with a beautiful colorful rangoli which also has ‘Happy Diwali’ written on it. Soha looks elegant in red ethnic wear as she opted for a sharara suit.

While sharing the post, the actress captioned it, “Time to let your light shine bright #diwalivibes #diy #rangoli”. The video was accompanied by music with festive vibes in the background.

Have a look:

The post shared by the actress led fans to drop heartfelt Dhanteras and Diwali wishes in the comments section. In addition to this, several fans also dropped red heart and heart-eye emojis, adding a touch of affection.

About Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu

For those living under the rocks, Bollywood actors Soha and Kunal, after being in a relationship for some time exchanged wedding rings in 2014 and got married a year later in 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter in 2017 whom they named, Inaaya Nauki Khemu. Work-wise, Kunal Kemmu was last seen in the comedy film Kanjoos Makhichoos, alongside Shweta Basu Prasad.

