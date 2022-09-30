PIC: Soha Ali Khan promotes her series Hush Hush and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha in one genius post
No dearth of content to watch in the Pataudi household this weekend!
Bollywood sibling duo Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan are on a roll! Soha Ali Khan starred in Prime Video’s thriller series Hush Hush, which released a week ago. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha released today, and has created quite a buzz. The movie also stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead role, and the two actors have been busy promoting it. Now, looks like Saif took some time off his busy schedule to binge-watch Soha Ali Khan starrer web series Hush Hush.
Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram to share a picture of Saif Ali Khan watching her series Hush Hush. The picture shows Saif with his glasses on, sitting on the couch, as he attentively watches Soha Ali Khan starrer web series. The picture gave fans a glimpse of the beautiful room that houses numerous books. Soha Ali Khan posted the picture with a clever caption, through which she not only promoted her series Hush Hush, but also Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha.
Soha joked that if fans don’t get tickets for Saif’s Vikram Vedha, they should watch Hush Hush at home. “If you don't get tickets to see #VikramVedha this weekend you can see #hushhush on @primevideoin,” wrote Soha. Check out her Instagram story below.
Directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, Vikram Vedha is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil film by the same name. It stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles and also features Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf in key roles.
Meanwhile, Hush Hush stars Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Karishma Tanna in the lead roles, and it released on September 22 on Prime Video.
