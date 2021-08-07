PIC: Soha Ali Khan’s little daughter Inaaya taking ‘first step’ at her ‘big school’ is just unmissable

On Saturday, Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu taking her first steps in a 'big school'. In the adorable picture, Inaaya could be seen in a yellow frock with her hair tied back. She donned cute pink sandals and climbed up the stairs of her school. Looks like little Inaaya is all set for a new chapter. Soha is quite active on social media and usually treats her fans with pictures featuring herself and Inaaya.

Sharing the new post on her photo-sharing application, Soha Ali Khan wrote, "Taking the first step - literally and metaphorically. #alwaysascending #bigschool." Scores of Soha’s followers wished luck to Inaaya in her post. One of the users wrote, “Lots of love and blessings to her,” another said, “All the best little girl”. Many fans showered love on Inaaya by dropping heart, hug and heart-eye emojis. The cute picture also grabbed Inaaya’s aunt Saba Pataudi’s attention. She wrote, "Mahsha'Allah My jaan is growing up...!" Even Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan commented, "All the best little Inaaya."

In her previous post, Soha had dropped a boomerang video introducing Inaaya as her 'new make up assistant'. Her munchkin was seen applying lipstick on Soha's lips. Soha had captioned the post, "Have you met my new make up assistant ? #workfromhome."

Soha in a recent interview with India Today also opened up about how she felt when Jeh was born and how Kareena helped her when she was pregnant with Inaaya. “Kareena was very concerned and always asked after me and had a lot of useful things to share because it is very important to recycle things amongst new parents. Certainly, it was very useful to have someone in the family have a baby 9 months before me because I could save on lots of things. Kareena and I would often talk about the changes that our bodies went through during the pregnancy, lack of sleep and, of course, the feeling after having a baby. It was very comforting to have her around,” she had said.