PIC: Soha Ali Khan wishes Kunal Kemmu on his birthday; Says '39 and still so fine'

Actor Kunal Kemmu is celebrating his 39th birthday today. The actor began his acting career in the industry as a child actor and later made his Bollywood debut in Mahesh Bhatt’s 1993 film Sir. He has consistently delivered good performances in his films over the years. On his special day, birthday wishes have been pouring in from his fans, colleagues, and friends. While wishes continue to storm the internet, his wife-actress Soha Ali Khan's birthday wish for his husband has won our hearts.

Soha took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of Kunal's birthday celebration. "39 and still so fine #happybirthday @kunalkemmu," she captioned the post. In the photo, Soha is seen sporting a white tank top with red sweatpants, while the birthday boy sported a cream and red colour shirt and paired it with black pants. In the background, one can also see a silver number 39 foil balloon. The couple is also seen happily smiling as they pose for the camera. Apart from Soha, Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished her brother-in-law on her Instagram stories. She posted a picture with him and wrote: "Happy Birthday to my dearest brother-in-law, love you lots."

Check out Soha Ali Khan's birthday wish for Kunal Kemmu:

Kunal and Soha tied a knot in an intimate ceremony in 2015 which was attended by only close friends & family and ever since then, they have been dishing out major couple goals. In 2017, they welcomed their daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemmu.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal and Soha recently turned into authors as they wrote a children's book, Inni & Bobo, which was released on April 25th. Apart from that, Soha is currently working on a fiction show called Hush-Hush and Kunal is doing a movie titled, Kanjoos Makkhichoos with Vipul Shah and also has Malang 2.

