PIC: Sonam Kapoor aces the combination of black & blue for dinner date with Anand Ahuja

Actor Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja back in 2018 and ever since then, the Aisha star has been juggling her life between Mumbai and London. Time and again, Sonam takes to her social media platform to give fans a sneak peek into her life in London. On early Friday, the Neerja actor was seen doing the same. It appears that Sonam Kapoor recently enjoyed an elegant dinner date with husband Anand Ahuja.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sonam Kapoor shared a slew of stunning pictures from her date, thereby giving fans a sneak-peek into her exotic tofu dinner. For the outing, the actor opted for a combination of black and blue. She paired her dark blue ensemble with an oversized black coat to protect herself from the cold weather. Meanwhile, a dainty necklace and sleek hair left open rounded off her entire look. In one story, Sonam Kapoor can be seen devouring her delicious meal as the camera captures her.

Take a look at it here:

This comes just few days after husband Anand Ahuja posted an adorable video of his wifey on social media. In the clip, fans can see Sonam Kapoor struggling as she tries to put on an oversized black coat. Meanwhile, Anand records her struggle and calls her extremely ‘dramatic’. Although Ahuja doesn’t feature in the video, it surely gives fans a sneak peek of their adorable bond. While sharing the video, Anand captioned it as “its the simple things #everydayphenomenal” before tagging Sonam Kapoor along with a blue heart emoticon.

On the professional front, Sonam is now gearing up to star alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in Shoma Makhija’s crime thriller flick, Blind. The plot of the film is loosely based on the 2011 released Korean movie of the same name. The story revolves around the life of a blind officer who is on the hunt for a dangerous serial killer.

