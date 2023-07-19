PIC: Sonam Kapoor misses her two 'Leo's' son Vayu and husband Anand Ahuja as she is back at work

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most talented actresses in the film industry. She has been grabbing headlines recently for attending the Dior Paris Haute Couture show. The actress stunned in a Dior outfit at the event and received praise from fans and followers on social media. Now, it seems like Sonam is back at work again. She returned to the screen after a long hiatus with Blind and was spotted touching down in Mumbai on Tuesday. Sonam shared a short video where she can be seen sitting on sets of a shoot.

Sonam Kapoor misses Vayu and Anand Ahuja as she is back at work

A few hours ago, Sonam took to her Instagram account and shared a short video where she can be seen seated in front of the mirror and getting ready for a shoot.

In the video, Sonam’s team members were seen getting her ready by applying makeup. The actress expressed her gratitude towards them and also admitted she misses her husband Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Anand reposted the video of Sonam.

Sharing the video, Sonam wrote, "My two Leo's! @artinayar and @bbhiral ... missing my leos back at home @anandahuja and #vayukapoorahuja."

Have a look:

Recently, the actress was papped at the Mumbai airport returning from London after attending the Wimbledon 2023 Men’s final with her husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam looked gorgeous in a black pantsuit. The video went viral on social media.

Work-wise, Sonam Kapoor made her comeback with the web series, Blind. Shome Makhija's directorial also starred Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in important roles. The film was released on July 7 and received mixed reviews from the audience.

