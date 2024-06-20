PIC: Soon-to-be parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh pose with airport lounge staff; fans go gaga

Actress Deepika Padukone, who recently made heads turn at the trailer launch of Kalki 2898 AD, jetted off to London with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, after the event. The couple were spotted at the Mumbai airport early in the morning on Thursday (June 20).

A new picture of Deepika and Ranveer spending some time at an airport lounge has caught our attention on Instagram.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh pose with lounge staff

The official Instagram handle of the lounge posted a brand new picture featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on the platform. In the photo, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh can be seen posing for a group selfie with the staff members of the airport lounge at the Mumbai airport.

The soon-to-be parents are twinning in black outfits and sporting black sunglasses as they get clicked together. The staff is visibly happy at the moment.

"We were thrilled to host the iconic pair @ranveersingh and @deepikapadukone at Adani Lounge. Thank you for gracing us with your presence. Hope you had a great time," the caption reads.

Check out the post here:

Here's how netizens reacted to the post

Netizens went gaga over Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's latest picture from the airport lounge. One of them dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

An Instagram user wrote, "What a gang," and added awestruck and fire emojis. "Deepi," reads a comment. Another Instagram user dropped a red heart and fire emojis.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the Mumbai airport

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh walked hand-in-hand at the check-in gate of the Mumbai airport while heading to London.

A video of the couple reaching the airport went viral on social media, in which Ranveer can be seen coming out of the car first and opening the door for his pregnant wife, Deepika. He helps her get down safely.

Deepika looked stunning in a black bodycon dress as she flaunted her baby bump. She paired her outfit with a black jacket and a cool pair of shades. Ranveer, on the other hand, wore a black tee and jeans.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's work fronts

Deepika Padukone is gearing up for her much-awaited film, Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the sci-fi movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Dulquer Salmaan.

Ranveer Singh has Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 in his kitty. Both Deepika and Ranveer will also be seen in Singham Again.

