PIC: Suhana Khan is all smiles as she poses with Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Suhana Khan is one of the most popular star kids in tinsel town and there is no denying it. Following in her father Shah Rukh Khan's footsteps, Suhana is preparing for her big Bollywood debut next year with Zoya Akhtar’s much-talked-about film The Archies. The film will also mark the debut of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. It also features Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. The star kid is quite active on social media, and she often treats her many fans and followers to sneak peeks into her life.

Speaking of which, a few hours back, Suhana took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture with her siblings Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. She added three monkey emojis as the caption to her post. The picture featured the three Khan siblings hugging each other with Aryan, AbRam, and Suhana Khan looking at the camera and smiling for the camera. Aryan Khan is dressed in an olive T-shirt and denim jacket. While Suhana looked stunning in an off-shoulder denim co-ord set, and AbRam sported a black hoodie with denim jeans.

Check out Suhana, Aryan and AbRam's PIC:

As soon as she shared the photo, they were flooded with likes and comments from fans and friends. Among others was Suhana's best friend-actress Ananya Panday, who dropped red heart emojis. Sanjay Kapoor, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also dropped immense love on Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam's picture. Meanwhile, on Monday, Aryan also shared a similar photo on his Instagram and captioned it: “Hat-trick."

Talking about Suhana's The Archies, reports suggest that in Zoya's adaptation, Suhana will be seen playing the role based on Veronica Lodge, while Khushi will feature as Betty Cooper, and Agastya will play the character of Archie. It is slated to premiere on Netflix in 2023.

