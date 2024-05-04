PIC: Suhana Khan is joined by 'dream team' ft Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, AbRam at MI vs KKR IPL match

Suhana Khan's squad, including Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and AbRam joined her at the MI vs KKR IPL match. Notably, Chunky Panday and Sanjay Kapoor were also spotted among the spectators. Take a look!

By Sanchi Gupta
Updated on May 04, 2024  |  01:03 AM IST |  3.6K
Picture Courtesy - Suhana Khan's Instagram

The Indian Premier League is in full swing this year, and Shah Rukh Khan's team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, is showing remarkable performance. The superstar himself is a regular attendee at the matches, often accompanied by his youngest, AbRam.

Moreover, SRK's daughter, Suhana Khan, is also a frequent presence at many matches. On Friday, during the MI vs KKR match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Suhana Khan was joined by her close friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, along with her brother, AbRam.

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and AbRam enjoy MI vs KKR match

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and AbRam recently had a blast as they witnessed the MI vs KKR match, and to top it off, their team, KKR, emerged victorious.

Suhana later shared a picture on her Instagram stories featuring herself, Ananya, Shanaya, and AbRam. In the photo, Suhana is seated in the front seat of the car, while the other three are in the back. She captioned the picture, "dream team." Sounds like they had an amazing time together.

She also shared a picture taken at the stadium where the board proudly displayed the message "KKR won by 24 runs."

Take a look:

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, AbRam Khan

Another video making rounds on social media captures Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday, and Sanjay Kapoor having a fantastic time at the match. Check it out:

Credits: Instagram
