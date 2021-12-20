PIC: Suhana Khan REACTS to Khushi Kapoor’s latest mirror selfie in a brown mini dress

She is one of the most popular star kids, yes, we are talking about none other than Khushi Kapoor. Though Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi’s daughter has not made her on-screen debut, Khushi has gained a massive following over the years. If you follow the star kid on social media handles, you must have come across interesting posts and pictures.

Keeping up with the trajectory, Khushi, on Sunday, shared a mirror selfie on the social media platform in a brown mini dress. The star kid kept her makeup on point with bold eye makeup. She carried a small mini handbag to complete her look. While sharing the picture, she also gave a sneak peek of her room. Soon after Khushi shared the stunning picture, her fans bombarded the picture with compliments. One of the users wrote, “You’re just wow.” Another user wrote, “Nice dress”. Many others dropped heart and fire emoticons on her picture. Apart from her fans, Khushi Kapoor’s best friend Suhana Khan also showered love on her latest picture. She dropped heart eye emoticons on the picture. Even, Shanaya Kapoor commented on her picture. She called Khushi a "Princessss".

Take a look:

On the work front, Khushi is likely to make her debut in a Zoya Akhtar directorial. Apart from her, reports say Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda will also appear alongside her. The story will be an adaptation of the popular international comics Archie.

Recently, Khushi along with her sister Janhvi and father Boney was seen holidaying in Dubai.

