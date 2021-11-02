PIC: Suhana Khan shares PRICELESS childhood moment with dad Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday

To mark her father and superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, Suhana Khan shared a precious childhood picture with him. Taking to her official social media handle, Suhana shared a vintage gem with SRK wherein she can be seen adorably kissing her dad. Posting it Suhana wrote, “Happy Birthday” followed by a pink heart.

A week back, Suhana Khan had shared an adorable childhood photo with her brother Aryan Khan and dad Shah Rukh Khan captioning it, "i love u." The post came after Aryan's bail was announced. The only other time that Suhana shared a photo in these last few weeks was when Gauri and Shah Rukh marked their 30th anniversary on 8 October.

Speaking of Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, million of SRK fans and celebrities from across the globe continue to pour in birthday greetings and wishes. Since yesterday, gifts and bouquets from friends and well-wishers have made their way inside Mannat. As always, fans too gathered in large numbers outside his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra, to get a glimpse of the superstar.

Take a look at Suhana Khan’s post:

Wishes for SRK continue to pour in. Several celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal and others took to their social media handles and extended birthday greetings to the actor. On Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, his residence ‘Mannat’ in Mumbai’s Bandra was decorated with lights. Shah Rukh's birthday this year comes ahead of Diwali, which is on November 4. SRK’s son, Aryan Khan's birthday falls on November 13.