PIC: Suhana Khan slaying in a black dress is too gorgeous for words; HERE’s the proof

Suhana Khan shared her latest selfie and it’s all things gorgeous. Scroll further to check out the picture.

has garnered an immense social media footprint before debuting in the world of Hindi cinema. ’s daughter enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and often shares uber glamorous pictures. On Thursday, Suhana took to Instagram and shared a wonderful selfie. She is wearing black attire in the picture looking ravishing. The selfie is clicked inside an interior space that has a massive chandelier hanging on the wall shining bright in the picture. Right next to the image, Suhana put up a happy emoticon along with the image and completely slew in her latest avatar.

Suhana Khan opted for a low-key makeup look in the picture. Recently one of Suhana’s close friends and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya shared a picture on her Instagram. Navya shared the picture from her latest photoshoot in a very classy look. Navya’s BFF’s Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, both took to the comments section to compliment Navya. On the one hand, where Shanaya posted several heart emojis, Suhana Khan wrote “Wowww” with a lovestruck emoji. Apart from them, Navya’s mom Shweta Bachchan also did not refrain from commenting on the pic and wrote, “You clean up well”.

Take a look at the post:

Recently, Suhana Khan had shared yet another picture on her Instagram where she could be seen partying with her squad in New York. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter is currently in New York where she is pursuing her higher studies. Suhana spent most of her 2020 in Mumbai with her family during the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

