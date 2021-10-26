PIC: ‘Sunset Chaser’ Sara Ali Khan turns philosophical as she quotes Rumi amid nature’s lap

There’s hardly anyone who does not crave to get away from the noise and pollution of urban life and spend some time amid the calmness and serenity of nature. Well, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, for one, certainly loves a quick getaway to places that are not only close to nature, but high on the aesthetic quotient too. Sara, who is quite the active star on social media often posts glimpses of her travel expeditions on her profile that make fans swoon over her. Keeping up with the trajectory, a few moments back, Sara shared a picture of her sunset chasing adventures in Maharashtra’s Shillim and it’s beautiful, to say the least.

Some time back, Sara took to her Instagram stories and shared a stunning picture with her online fans. In the photograph, Sara can be seen facing the sunset in the distance while her back is towards the camera. The dying sun behind a range of hills, a water body in front of it, and the grass colored golden by the dusk, take the beauty of the picture up by several notches. Sara is seen donning a comfortable tee shirt, leggings, and a cap. She has a cap and a pair of sunglasses on.

Sharing the picture, she wrote a quote by Persian poet and scholar Rumi which reads, “The closer I get, the more I see how far I am”. She also used the hashtags, ‘#sunsetchaser’ and ‘#halfcrazy’.

Take a look at Sara’s Instagram story:

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Apart from that, she was slated to star alongside Vicky Kaushal in the mega project ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’, however, the project has been shelved currently but not permanently.

ALSO READ: Jab B Town met South: 4 reasons why Sara Ali Khan & Dhanush's exciting jodi will spice up 'Atrangi Re'