PIC: Sushmita Sen extends Diwali wishes to fans; poses with ex boyfriend Rohman Shawl, daughters Renee, Alisah
Sushmita Sen wished her fans and followers on the auspicious occasion of Diwali by dropping a picture with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughters Renee and Alisah. Check it out!
The auspicious occasion of Diwali has taken over the entire country as celebrations take place in full swing. Several Bollywood celebrities already shared a bunch of pictures with their family, and friends to wish their fans and followers a very happy Diwali. Now, Sushmita Sen shared a picture with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, and daughters Renee Sen and Alisah Sen. The Aarya 3 actress also penned a sweet message.
Sushmita Sen extends Diwali wishes to fans
A while ago, Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram and posted a picture featuring her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, and her daughters Renee and Alisah. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy Diwali to you & all your loved ones!!! Wishing you health, wealth, prosperity, happiness & love!!! Love you guys!!! #duggadugga."
In the picture, Alisah can be seen joining them through a video call. The former Miss Universe can be seen donning a saree which she wore on the first season of Koffee With Karan 8.
The actress further added, "I missed you shona @_alisah_09 you complete the picture!!! Warm, love & Regards, @_alisah_09 @reneesen47 @rohmanshawl & #yourstruly." Have a look:
A few days ago, Sen attended a Diwali party with her ex-boyfriend Shawl. For the party, the actress wore a stunning black saree featuring a pink border. Her makeup was on point and she accessorized with a heavy necklace.
On the other hand, Rohman opted for a white kurta set and paired it with a green jacket. The duo also posed together for the paparazzi.
In December 2021, Sushmita announced on Instagram that she and Rohman Shawl ended their three-year-long relationship. The two met through Instagram in 2018. But in recent months, the two have been spotted at family gatherings.
Sushmita Sen's work front
Work-wise, Sushmita was recently seen in Aarya 3. She returned as a more determined person in the series. During an interview with PTI recently, Sen said that she wants a legacy of good work instead of making hits.
She said, "When I joined the film industry my dreams were all about hits and how many thousands of crores one can make. Now, it’s about the legacy of leaving behind a body of work that you can then look back at and other people can." The actress added that she wants people to tell her that "she was a good actor."
