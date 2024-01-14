PIC: Sushmita Sen reveals 'witnessing' Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's beautiful journey; pens heartfelt note
Recently Aamir Khan hosted a star studded wedding reception of daughter Ira Khan with Nupur Shikhare and now Sushmita Sen has dropped a heartfelt post for the love birds.
Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan, got married to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare earlier this month. Following that, they traveled to Rajasthan for a traditional wedding ceremony. Upon their return to Mumbai, the couple hosted a grand reception attended by many industry friends, ensuring blessings for their future journey. Now, Sushmita Sen who was among the guests at the reception, shared a heartfelt post for the newly weds.
Sushmita Sen shares a heart-warming post for Ira khan-Nupur Shikhare
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, who got engaged in 2022, recently celebrated their star-studded wedding reception. They hosted a grand reception attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Sushmita Sen. Today, on Jnauary 14, the renowned Bollywood actress took to her Instagram handle to share a post for the new couple. In the picture Sushmita was seen staring at a photograph of Ira and Nupur hung on the wall.
Along with sharing the picture, Sushmita also penned a heartfelt note. She wrote, “I have witnessed their beautiful journey leading up to this Togetherness!!! Congratulations @khan.ira & @nupur_popeye May you always celebrate life & all its blessings!!! Here’s to a new chapter & a destined bond!!! I love you soooooo much!!! Congratulations Maa @pritam_shikhare #duggadugga #justmarried,” and added a string of emojis to express her excitement and love.
TAKE A LOOK:
