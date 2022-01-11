PIC: Sushmita Sen shares thoughtful lines on power of self: ‘Of all things I could be, I choose to be me’

The OG Dilbar Dilbar girl Sushmita Sen stays connected with her fans and shares her everyday routine on her Instagram. The Aarya actress remains active on social media and also tends to inspire other people through her contemplative photos, videos, captions, etc. Her latest photo on social media is a proof of it. The Main Hoon Na actress shared a beautiful photo by the seaside and left some thoughtful lines on the power of self in the post.

In the picture, Sushmita was seen wearing a black outfit. Her hair was pulled back and she completed the look with a set of sunnies. The 46-year-old actor was seen facing the sea. Also, the sky looked stunning in the photo. She wrote a thoughtful caption. It read as “I live by the water, I dance by the sea, of all the things I could be..I choose to be me #workinprogress #imagine #create #recreate #powerself I love you guys!!! Quickly make a wish…triple 1 & triple 2…yup, the date today!!!” Her fans also poured in love to Sushmita’s post.

See the post here:

Recently, Sushmita shared a dancing video with her daughters Renee and Alisha. The video went viral and her fans also appreciated her bonding with her daughters. Her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl had also appreciated Alisha’s dance from the video as he commented, “Alisha Alisha all the way.” He also added heart-eyes emojis.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in the web series Aarya 2. The series is directed by Ram Madhvani and the first season was nominated for the International Emmy Awards 2021 under the Best Drama Series category.

