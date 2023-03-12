PIC: Swara Bhasker gives a glimpse of her and Fahad Ahmad's floral haldi decor; Says 'And so it begins'

Actress Swara Bhasker recently left everyone surprised after she announced her wedding with political activist Fahad Ahmad. The duo had a court marriage with family members in attendance. Now, the love birds are all set to tie the knot in a grand ceremony. The pre-wedding festivities have kickstarted today and the bride-to-be has shared a glimpse of her Haldi ceremony.

Swara Bhasker shares a picture from her Haldi ceremony

Earlier, it was reported that Swara and Fahad's pre-wedding festivities will kickstart today. A while ago, she took to her Instagram story and gave a sneak peek into her haldi ceremony setup. In the picture, a platform is seen covered with marigolds and other floral decors. Along with the picture, Swara wrote, "#swaadanusaar And so it begins..Loving the decor." She also used the song Shubhaarambh from Kai Po Che! Have a look:

Reportedly, the wedding rituals are being hosted at Swara's grandparents' farmhouse in Delhi. The Haldi ceremony will take place in the huge garden area.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Swara and her girl squad were seen prepping hard for the sangeet. They will be dancing to songs like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Nachne De Saare and others. Swara shared a glimpse of her sangeet prep on her Instagram story. She also shared a mushy picture with her beau Fahad. The duo twinned in white!

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad announce their wedding

Swara and Fahad made their wedding official by sharing a video on social media. The video also showed how they first met during the CAA protests and the timeline of their relationship. Swara shared the video on her handle and wrote, "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!"

