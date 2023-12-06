PIC: Swara Bhasker pulls off funny expression when daughter Raabiyaa makes sounds she can’t understand
While new mother Swara Bhasker is enjoying the phase, she is sometimes left scratching her head when her baby daughter Raabiyaa makes weird sounds. The actress posted a fresh picture with her newborn.
Swara Bhasker is an actress who is known for not mincing her words. Her confidence and the courage to speak up on matters of importance is the reason why she is loved and despised by many. While the new mother is fully enjoying motherhood, she is also sometimes left scratching her head when her daughter Raabiyaa makes peculiar sounds.
Swara Bhasker makes faces when her daughter Raabiyaa makes weird sounds
Gone are the days when Swara Bhasker would post glamorous pictures of herself in fashionable outfits. Currently, her social media feed has been taken over by pictures of her newborn. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo of herself in which she looked rather confused.
In the image, the Veere Di Wedding actress can be seen holding her daughter Raabiyaa in her arms. As the baby lay comfortably with her, the actress’s funny expression got everyone’s attention. In the caption, Swara clarified that this is her constant expression when her baby makes sounds she cannot understand. Swara wrote, “My constant expression when the child makes a sound that I cannot understand!”
Take a look:
Even though Swara and her husband, activist Fahad Ahmad have been sharing glimpses of their daughter, they haven’t revealed the face of the baby. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, the actress shared the reason behind it and said, “Why should I reveal my child’s face or my child in general, for the cruelty of strangers to be satiated? I’m not ready for that at the moment.”
She further stated that she doesn’t want her child to go through the ‘sponsored negative social media campaigns and targeted trolling and cyberbullying’. The Sheer Qorma actress divulged, “Harmless gossip about celebrities is one side of that, and trolling and vile online abuse is the other side of that coin. Hence, as a new parent, I completely understand not wanting to expose my child to these kinds of negativity and unkindness.”
A look at Swara Bhasker’s filmography
In her career of more than a decade, the actress has been part of many popular projects like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, Nil Battey Sannata, and Anaarkali of Aarah, among others. She has also reportedly completed filming for Mrs Falani which is yet to be released.
ALSO READ: Why is new mom Swara Bhasker not comfortable with disclosing daughter Raabiyaa's face? Reason REVEALED
Star
Thalapathy Vijay
NET Worth: ~ 53.78 MN USD (RS 445 cr)
Over the last 5 years, Thalapathy Vijay has established himself as the biggest superstar in the modern era from the Tamil Film Industry. His films have attained the status of being ‘critic-proof’ as his star power is enough to set the cash registers ringing. October was no different, as his collaboration with Loke...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Did Bobby Deol wish for bigger screen time in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal? Actor says THIS
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol REACTS to his viral Animal entry scene; lauds Sandeep Reddy Vanga's visionary direction
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol reveals he couldn’t watch dad Dharmendra’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; here’s why
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Bobby Deol had no idea about Animal Park until he watched Animal?