PIC: Swara Bhasker pulls off funny expression when daughter Raabiyaa makes sounds she can’t understand

Swara Bhasker is an actress who is known for not mincing her words. Her confidence and the courage to speak up on matters of importance is the reason why she is loved and despised by many. While the new mother is fully enjoying motherhood, she is also sometimes left scratching her head when her daughter Raabiyaa makes peculiar sounds.

Swara Bhasker makes faces when her daughter Raabiyaa makes weird sounds

Gone are the days when Swara Bhasker would post glamorous pictures of herself in fashionable outfits. Currently, her social media feed has been taken over by pictures of her newborn. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo of herself in which she looked rather confused.

In the image, the Veere Di Wedding actress can be seen holding her daughter Raabiyaa in her arms. As the baby lay comfortably with her, the actress’s funny expression got everyone’s attention. In the caption, Swara clarified that this is her constant expression when her baby makes sounds she cannot understand. Swara wrote, “My constant expression when the child makes a sound that I cannot understand!”

Take a look:

Even though Swara and her husband, activist Fahad Ahmad have been sharing glimpses of their daughter, they haven’t revealed the face of the baby. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, the actress shared the reason behind it and said, “Why should I reveal my child’s face or my child in general, for the cruelty of strangers to be satiated? I’m not ready for that at the moment.”

Advertisement

She further stated that she doesn’t want her child to go through the ‘sponsored negative social media campaigns and targeted trolling and cyberbullying’. The Sheer Qorma actress divulged, “Harmless gossip about celebrities is one side of that, and trolling and vile online abuse is the other side of that coin. Hence, as a new parent, I completely understand not wanting to expose my child to these kinds of negativity and unkindness.”

A look at Swara Bhasker’s filmography

In her career of more than a decade, the actress has been part of many popular projects like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, Nil Battey Sannata, and Anaarkali of Aarah, among others. She has also reportedly completed filming for Mrs Falani which is yet to be released.

ALSO READ: Why is new mom Swara Bhasker not comfortable with disclosing daughter Raabiyaa's face? Reason REVEALED