PIC: Taapsee Pannu joins boyfriend Mathias Boe on his ‘Birthday lunch’ along with sister: The best company

Mathias Boe was joined by Taapsee Pannu, sister Shagun Pannu, and friends for his 41st birthday. Scroll further to check out the picture.

On Sunday, Former Badminton player Mathias Boe took to Instagram and shared a lovely picture along with , sister Shagun Pannu, and friends from his 41st birthday celebration. Taapsee joined her boyfriend Mathias for a classy luncheon. The group of 5 appeared to be sitting in a private dining space. In the picture, Mathias can be seen sitting between Shagun and a friend while Taapsee is sitting on the opposite side of the table along with another friend. Mathias shared the lovely picture with a complimentary caption. He wrote, “Birthday lunch in the best company”.

Taapsee Pannu can be seen wearing traditional attire in the picture while Mathias is donning a green plain shirt along with brown trousers. Shagun Pannu took to her Instagram stories and gave a glimpse of the at-home birthday celebration. She shared pictures of the decor and celebratory arrangements, along with it she wrote, “Never too old for balloons now.. are we!?" The decor included huge balloons with the numbers 4 and 1, along with other party decorations stuck to the wall. She further shared a funny video on her Instagram story where Mathias is appeared to helping somebody park a car with enthusiasm. She wrote, “Hope you keep helping people park cars”. In the next video, she wrote, “Even when they don’t want to” with a laughing emoji.

Take a look at the post:

On the work front, Taapsee has been making headlines by criticizing the reviews of her latest film Haseen Dillruba. She has many projects waiting in the wings including the Mithali Raj biopic ‘Shaabash Mithu’, ‘Loop Lapeta’, ‘Rashmi Rocket’, and ‘Dobaara’ amongst others.

