PIC: Taapsee Pannu shares an intense glimpse from the sets of ‘Blurr’: Things you do for the love of your job

is one of the busiest actresses currently working in the Hindi film industry. Her recent release Haseen Dillruba released on a major streaming platform and garnered mostly favorable reviews. Taapsee has a huge slate of films waiting to either be shot or get a release theatrically or otherwise. Taapsee has been currency shooting for her maiden production, a thriller titled ‘Blurr’ in Nainital. She announced the film which is being directed by Ajay Bahl, a few weeks ago and has been currently filming for it. Taapsee on Friday took to Instagram and shared an intense glimpse from the film.

In the picture shared, Taapsee is standing in the rain perhaps giving an intense shot in the film. She is wearing an all-black attire with an unsettling expression on her face. In the caption, she wrote, “Not the person who enjoys being in the rain! More like someone who enjoys just seeing the rain! Things you do for the love of your job”. Previously Taapsee had shared a picture from the shoot where her character was standing at the edge of the balcony with blindfolds on. She wrote in the caption, “When the nature has its own filter you need not do much …As for Gayatri , she feels more than she sees :)”.

Take a look at the post:

In an Instagram post previously, Taapsee has written about getting director Ajay Bahl on board. She wrote, “Saw Section 375, got his number to tell him how much I liked the film and the way he conceived it. Told him that I will wait for a day when I can work with him. Cut to a few months later, took this idea to him and joy had no bounds when he said yes to coming on board. A subject like this couldn’t have been in better hands. His earnestness to give and get the best, nothing less is what will make this film stand out. Films are after all a Director’s medium”.

Also Read| A 'blindfolded' Taapsee Pannu shares a glimpse from her next film Blurr: She feels more than she sees