PIC: Tara Sutaria's nose boops and cuddles with her furry 'jaan' will make your winters warm

Snuggly weekends with our ‘paw-sitive’ fur friends are the best and you can’t deny that! Especially during the winters, who doesn’t love to cuddle with their cute little pets? Well, Tara Sutaria seems to share our opinion. The glamorous actress recently shared a cute snooty picture with her puppy and if we have to sum up the post with one word, it will be ‘Nosey-nosey’. Confused? Check out the post to understand her cute ‘doggo’ language!

In the post that Tara Sutaria made on her Instagram, the ‘Tadap’ actress could be seen snuggling up with her puppy on the puppy bed. The two could be seen sleeping soundly, happy, and comforted by each other’s presence. Along with the post, Tara cutely wrote, ‘Nosey nosey with my jaan bachha ( Yes I say nosey nosey ).’ We all have our own doggo language with our pups, guess nosey nosey is Tara’s! The post received a lot of love from all over the internet. Arjun Kapoor, who will be seen with her in the upcoming movie, ‘Ek Villain returns’ left a hilarious (but true) comment. He wrote, ‘The good life…’ Yep. The only good life is the one with paws in it.

Check Tara's post:

On the professional front, Tara is currently focusing on the much-anticipated sequel to Ek Villain, which was released in 2014. Ek Villain Returns, directed by Mohit Suri, will star John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, and Aditya Roy Kapur. In addition, she will reunite with her Student of the Year 2 co-star Tiger Shroff for Heropanti 2, which is set to hit theatres on Eid this year.

