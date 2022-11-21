PIC: The epic Rooh Baba-Vijay Salgaonkar crossover between Kartik Aaryan and Ajay Devgn you didn't see coming

Kartik Aaryan and Ajay Devgn are two of the most loved actors in Bollywood. Currently, Ajay is basking in the success of his recently released movie Drishyam 2 . The film which also stars, Tabu, Shriya Sharan, Akshaye Khanna and others is receiving good reviews from the fans. Well, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star is quite active on social media and recently shared a picture of him with Ajay and uniquely promoted his from Drishyam 2. What caught everyone’s attention was Kartik’s caption more than the picture.

In the picture which Kartik Aryan shared on his Instagram handle, we can see him posing with Ajay Devgn. Kartik can be seen wearing a white shirt that he layered with a grey sweater with a red flower on it. He then wore a grey checks blazer over the sweater. Ajay on the other hand looked dapper as he wore a white shirt and paired it with a black blazer. Sharing this picture, Kartik wrote, “Vijay Salgaonkar aur Rooh Baba ne 2 Oct ko Goa mein ek sath Paav bhaaji khaayi Aur 3 oct ko Satsang karke Mumbai laut aaye. Ps - paav bhaaji bohot achhi thi.”

About Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 is backed by Viacom18 Studios, Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Panorama Studios. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey, and Shiv Chanana.

Ajay Devgn work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay was last seen in Thank God. It is an official remake of the Danish film Sorte Kulgar and starred Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. The comedy-drama film was directed by Indra Kumar.

Next, the Bol Bachchan actor will feature in Bholaa, which also stars Tabu in the lead. It is slated to release on March 30, 2023. It will be Ajay Devgn’s next directorial, after the critically appreciated, Runway 34. Bholaa is a remake of Karthi's Kaithi. He also has the sports drama Maidaan, Neeraj Pandey’s yet-untitled thriller, and Singham 3 with Rohit Shetty in his pipeline.

Kartik Aryan’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Dhamaka actor will star in Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3. He also has Shehzada which is an official Hindi remake of the Allu Arjun starrer South film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and will also feature Kriti Sanon in the lead.

Apart from this, Kartik also has Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy with Alaya F, Captain India with Hansal Mehta, Sameer Vidwans' SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani, and an action movie with director Kabir Khan, which is also being produced by Nadiadwala and Grandsons.