PIC: THIS is what Kareena Kapoor Khan and BFF Malaika Arora do when they catch up at home and it’s so us

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girls are often spotted together at events and enjoying festivities with each other. While they all have a pretty busy schedule, the BFFs make sure to spend enough time together away from work and their families. Recently, Kareena caught up with Malaika Arora. She shared how they spend their time together and it’s so relatable.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares how she spent her time with Malaika Arora

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a picture in which she can be seen sitting on a couch with Malaika Arora at her home. Dressed in comfortable loungewear, both of them were busy in doing what most of us do daily- be busy with our mobile phones.

While the Chaiyya Chaiyya star is seen talking to someone on her phone, the Jaane Jaan actress is engrossed in probably scrolling through her social media feed. Sharing the picture, Khan penned, “Catching up, but with our phones.”

Malaika also reposted the picture on her social media and hilariously reacted to it.

In an earlier interview with Dirty magazine, the Jab We Met actress said that just like her family, she is very close and attached to her five friends which include her sister Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and Mallika Bhat.

Kareena further revealed the reason behind it and said, “That's it. That's my life. I need my people. People who come into my world, I don't let them go and they don't leave. That’s why I'm not at every single party. I don't feel the need to be doing that. Being at parties, making friends, socializing. I don't want to.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Kareena Kapoor hit a career milestone this year after she made her OTT debut with the mystery-thriller film Jaane Jaan. In the movie, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma also play important roles. She then acted and co-produced the crime thriller film The Buckingham Murders which premiered at the 67th BFI London Film Festival, earlier this year. She currently has two films lined up namely The Crew and Singham Again, both of which are expected to release in 2024.

