PIC: Tiger 3 star Salman Khan spotted wearing torn, faded shoes; fans hail his simplicity

Salman Khan is one of the most loved actors in the film industry. The star has a huge fan following who express their immense love for him every day. Even though he is a superstar, Salman never forgets his simplicity and down-to-earth nature and this is one of the main characteristics that made fans fall in love with him. During a recent event, Bhaijaan was spotted wearing torn, faded shoes and fans hailed his simplicity.

Salman Khan wears old pair of shoes at event

A picture on Instagram shows Salman Khan attending an event wearing torn and faded shoes. He opted for an all-black outfit. The actor's simplicty and habit of re-using products won the hearts of fans. Take a look:

Check out fans' reactions

Reacting to the picture on Instagram one fan wrote, "Love his simplicity love you Salman!!" Another commented, "SALMAN BHAI (fire an raised hands emojis). Others were also seen dropping red hearts. Have a look:

Salman Khan was recently seen in Tiger 3. Reacting to the film's massive success, the actor said, "Never let success hit your head."

In a statement, he added, "It is quite amazing that two of my most loved characters Prem and Tiger have entertained people so much on Diwali! As an actor, I have only looked to create memories for people through my brand of cinema and I’m fortunate that they have loved me back.”

He further added, "Milestones are always special but what’s even more amazing is creating characters that stay in the hearts of audiences forever." Salman said that he is hoping people will always cherish Prem and Tiger equally. "Because for me both these characters have given me unanimous appreciation. So, I can’t choose one over the other," he shared.

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film was released on November 12.

