PIC: Tiger Shroff & Kriti Sanon recreate ‘Heropanti’ poster pose; Wrap up first leg of Ganapath shoot

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon will be sharing screen space for the second time in Ganapath. The stars have completed the first leg of shooting for the film. They were currently in UK for the same. Ahead of it, the leading actress took to her Instagram handle and took a trip down the memory lane. She shared a series of pictures in which both are seen trying to recreate the pose from their debut film Heropanti.

Sharing the photos, Kriti wrote, “And we tried to recreate what we started with.. but as you swipe right, you’ll see the warmth and fondness come alive! Its been almost 8yrs since we started our journey together! We’ve both grown, evolved and come a long way.. but deep within, i guess we are still the same! (Just pretending to be more mature versions of the newbies we were) It was such a great feeling to be back on a set with you Tigy! @tigerjackieshroff see you super soon for the next schedule #Ganapath.”

In one of the photos, there is a collage in which we can see Kriti and Tiger’s Heropanti poster and on other side, both are trying to recreate.

Take a look here:

Notably, Heropanti 2 official poster has been also released and this time Tiger will be seen opposite Tara Sutaria. The film is releasing next year during Eid.

