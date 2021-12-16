PIC: Twinkle Khanna kisses daughter Nitara, says she is far from being a perfect mother

On Wednesday, Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with her nine-year-old daughter Nitara. The actor-turned-author adorably kissed her and spoke about being a ‘far from perfect’ mother. In the caption, Twinkle penned a long note and shared her “guilt” of being an imperfect mom. She wrote, “A mother needs to keep an eye on her child’s mind as much as she does on her homework. She must follow the tendrils of her thoughts, and each time she sees something askew, she has to nudge it back in place and she needs to do this every single day.”

She further added, “I may be far from perfect and I live with that guilt like most other members that belong to this tribe, but if I can do this much, then that’s good enough and perhaps good enough is as marvelous as we all need to be.” As soon as, Twinkle shared the post on her gram, Akshay Kumar reacted to the picture with a heart. Apart from him Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira, Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza, and many others dropped their comments.

Even her fans agreed with the post. One social media user wrote, “Truly agreed.. being mother is Supreme of all jobs on earth.” Another fan’s comment read, “Brilliant ma'am, this is very important to get connected with your child and I appreciate your thoughts.”

For those unaware, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle have two kids. Nitara is their second child, while their elder son Aarav, is currently pursuing higher studies.

