PIC: UT69 actor Raj Kundra shares glimpse of letters, notes he received during his time inside jail

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's husband Raj Kundra who is gearing up for the release of UT69, shared a picture of letters and notes he received when he was inside jail. From the envelope to jail cell details, the picture showcased many things. Read below to know what he wrote along with sharing the picture.

Raj Kundra shares glimpse of letters, notes he received during his time inside jail

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Raj Kundra shared a glimpse of letters and notes he received during his time inside jail. The picture features envelopes with Raj's name and jail cell details. A paper cutting of Shilpa Shetty and their son Viaan can also be seen. The text on the picture read, “Going through my letters and notes from jail.” Have a look:

Raj released the first motion poster of UT69 earlier this month. Along with it, he wrote, “From crowded cells to unforgettable sleepovers.! Unveiling the first motion poster of our film UT69.”

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Raj Kundra opened up about the social media trolling and tags such as porn king and Shilpa ka pati (Shilpa's husband) he's been associated with. He said, "Of, course it hurts. You'd lie if you said it doesn't hurt but I think I watched one of your recent Pinkvilla interviews where Karan Johar was saying how he's handling trollers and I'm literally doing it the same way. I'm just so used to them now over the last two years same cheez (thing) on repeat. Every social media whenever my post with mask man goes out it's just cut paste copy the same thing."

The businessman-turned-actor also shared the advice given by his wife, Shilpa Shetty Kundra. He said, "Shilpa said, 'Don't complain, don't explain. Just go ahead. You know who you are and what you are. Forget these people."

Raj humorously added, "You have to be thick-skinned in this industry. You have to wear these sort of blinkers. I was wearing a mask so it didn't bother me, but you have to wear blinkers and just go ahead with everything."

Meanwhile, UT69 is set to release on November 3, 2023.

