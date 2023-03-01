PIC: Varun Dhawan can't get enough of the scrumptious meal 'made by wifey' Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan is one of the most loved actors in town. The actor made his big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year in 2012 and since then there has been no looking back for him. Varun was last seen in Bhediya with Kriti Sanon and the audience loved watching him in a different space. Currently, he is busy shooting for Raj & DK's series Citadel and amid the busy schedule, the actor was seen enjoying a mouthwatering meal made by his wife Natasha Dalal.

On Tuesday, Varun took to Instagram and flaunted the scrumptious meal prepared by his wife Natasha. He took to his story and shared the picture. In the picture, the plate is filled with grilled chicken and veggies. Along with the picture, Varun wrote, "Made by wifey." Have a look:

Varun and Natasha dated each other for quite some time. The duo has known each other since they were in school. After keeping their relationship under wraps for the longest time, Varun and Natasha got married in January 2021 during the pandemic in Alibaug. Their intimate wedding was attended by close friends and family members. Recently, the love birds celebrated their second wedding anniversary at home. They hosted a party to celebrate their special day with friends.

Varun shared a picture with his ladylove and penned a sweet note. The picture also featured their furry friend, Joey. Along with the picture, Varun wrote, "not counting the time I spend with them."

Varun will be headlining the Indian version of Citadel co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The series is helmed by Raj & DK. The English version will feature Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden and it is made by the Russo Brothers. Apart from this, Varun has Bawaal in the pipeline. He has teamed up with Janhvi Kapoor for the first time. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

